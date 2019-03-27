Bhojpuri Superstar Nirahua Joins BJP, Likely to Contest from UP's Azamgarh

: Renowned Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav or Nirahua, as he is better known, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of actor Ravi Kishan and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.Speculations are rife that BJP may go ahead to field both Ravi Kishan and Nirahua from the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in an apparent attempt to cash on the celebrities’ stardom and popularity.After being inducted to the saffron party, Nirahua said, “I am joining the BJP and will work as per their directives. Party will decide my fate,” adding that it is his desire that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister of the country once again.Meanwhile, Kishan confirmed that he too, will be contesting the upcoming elections on a BJP ticket, but maintained that his seat is yet to be finalized. Brimming with optimism, the Bhojpuri actor was of the opinion that the “atmosphere was so good that you will win from anywhere you contest”.Kishan had contested 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from Jaunpur on a Congress ticket, but switched sides in 2017 and joined BJP. According to sources he is likely to be fielded from Gorakhpur, while Nirahaua might contest from Azamgarh since both the actors have a considerable fan base in the Purvanchal region of UP.