English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhojpuri Superstar Nirahua Joins BJP, Likely to Contest from UP's Azamgarh
Speculations are rife that BJP may go ahead to field both Ravi Kishan and Nirahua from UP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in an apparent attempt to cash on the celebrities’ stardom and popularity.
Bhojpuri actors Nirahua and Ravi Kishan with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Wednesday.
Loading...
Lucknow: Renowned Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav or Nirahua, as he is better known, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of actor Ravi Kishan and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.
Speculations are rife that BJP may go ahead to field both Ravi Kishan and Nirahua from the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in an apparent attempt to cash on the celebrities’ stardom and popularity.
After being inducted to the saffron party, Nirahua said, “I am joining the BJP and will work as per their directives. Party will decide my fate,” adding that it is his desire that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister of the country once again.
Meanwhile, Kishan confirmed that he too, will be contesting the upcoming elections on a BJP ticket, but maintained that his seat is yet to be finalized. Brimming with optimism, the Bhojpuri actor was of the opinion that the “atmosphere was so good that you will win from anywhere you contest”.
Kishan had contested 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from Jaunpur on a Congress ticket, but switched sides in 2017 and joined BJP. According to sources he is likely to be fielded from Gorakhpur, while Nirahaua might contest from Azamgarh since both the actors have a considerable fan base in the Purvanchal region of UP.
Speculations are rife that BJP may go ahead to field both Ravi Kishan and Nirahua from the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in an apparent attempt to cash on the celebrities’ stardom and popularity.
After being inducted to the saffron party, Nirahua said, “I am joining the BJP and will work as per their directives. Party will decide my fate,” adding that it is his desire that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister of the country once again.
Meanwhile, Kishan confirmed that he too, will be contesting the upcoming elections on a BJP ticket, but maintained that his seat is yet to be finalized. Brimming with optimism, the Bhojpuri actor was of the opinion that the “atmosphere was so good that you will win from anywhere you contest”.
Kishan had contested 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from Jaunpur on a Congress ticket, but switched sides in 2017 and joined BJP. According to sources he is likely to be fielded from Gorakhpur, while Nirahaua might contest from Azamgarh since both the actors have a considerable fan base in the Purvanchal region of UP.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Mission Shakti' Victory: PM Announces Historic Space Breakthrough
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
'Mission Shakti' Victory: PM Announces Historic Space Breakthrough
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah, Rashid & I Are Best Bowlers in T20 Cricket - Archer
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- 'Indiana Jones of Art World' Recovers Stolen Picasso Painting Worth Rs 200 Crore
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Leads the Cavalcade in Ravishing Red Saree by Sabyasachi
- Dhoni Fans Once Again Breach Security to Touch His Feet During an IPL Match
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results