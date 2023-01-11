Bhola Shankar Fame Pragathi Mahavadi Turns Heads In Her Yellow Floral Saree

Bhola Shankar fame Pragathi Mahavadi recently dropped some gorgeous photos of herself on her Instagram. She was seen donning a yellow floral-print saree. The Telugu actress added two pictures of this outfit, from an event. In one of the photos, the Baageera actress holds a wine glass and poses for shutterbugs. Her flawless smile and open hair complement her attire. Pragathi never misses a chance to impress her fans, and this time too she has stood up to her fashion game. Her style sense and sarees are always on-point.

Pragathi captioned the pictures, “Never stop trying, never stop believing, never give up, your day will come.’’

The actress is known for her thought-provoking captions on her pictures. Pragathi has once again turned the heads of her social media followers with her recent post. Her fans were quick to react to her snaps. An admirer wrote, “You are so beautiful. So many people have a crush on you mam. You look gorgeous even without makeup. This is the originality that attracts people towards you.’’ Another wrote, “After seeing your style statement, I am impressed. And undoubtedly you are a Tollywood queen.’’

Pragathi’s dedication to fitness inspires her admirers. She frequently posts videos of her workout sessions on social media. In one of her latest workout videos, Pragathi leaped off a stack of weights. She donned a stylish gym. The Bobby actress donned black workout tights and a black sleeveless tank top. Pragathi was also wearing black athletic footwear and exercise gloves. Her training video was adored by her fans, who commented with fire emojis.

Pragathi has made an appearance in films like Bobby, Samba, Badrinath, Bodyguard, Nippu, Awel, Chalo, and F3.

