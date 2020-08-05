Bhopal-based Entrepreneur to Donate Coconut Recycling Machine Worth Rs 10 Lakh to Ayodhya Ram Temple

Bhopal-based mountaineer and social activist Shobhit Nath Sharma has pledged to offer a coconut recycling machine to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Worth Rs 10 lakh, the machine is manufactured with all Made in India components.

Sharma claimed that after consultations with the Ram Mandir Trust and its office-bearers, they have agreed to installation of the eco-friendly machine upon the completion of the temple. Sharma said since the complex will have a Hanuman temple where devotees will make coconut offerings, the temple trustees have decided to install the machine there.

Sharma, who helps the Salkanpur temple trust in Sehore, has recycled coconuts over the last couple of years.

“There was like a huge hillock of coconut shells in the Salkanpur temple premises till couple of years ago and led to stink and diseases before I started lifting the empty shells and recycling them at Mandideep (Raisen) plant,” he said.

Sharma said a single machine is capable of recycling three tons of empty shells daily and "we could install two machines if the requirement at Ram temple is more". He has promised to maintain and repair the equipment free of cost.

Also Watch PM Modi Performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ Of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Explaining the utility of the instrument, Sharma said the coconut's outer shell is thrown away and takes five to seven years to fully decompose. An empty ground is spoiled by shells and water collects in them as well, which leads to breeding of mosquitoes and stench.

The outer part of the shell is processed by this machine, which produces cocopite powder, coconut fibres and shell pieces. Cocopite powder is used in trees and due to its tendency to soak water, the powder provides moisture in the roots of the tree retained for long time.