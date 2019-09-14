Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhopal Boat Mishap: Boatman Who Saved Six Rewarded; Three Officers Suspended over Negligence

Three government officials, including Revenue Inspector Anil Gawade, have so far been suspended over the dereliction which took place during the wee hours of Friday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 14, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bhopal Boat Mishap: Boatman Who Saved Six Rewarded; Three Officers Suspended over Negligence
Boatman Nitin Batham being rewarded for his bravery.
Loading...

Bhopal: More than a day after 11 people died when a boat capsized during an immersion of a Ganesh idol, the district administration has rewarded boatman Nitin Batham with Rs 50,000 and a certificate for his bravery. Batham, who was sitting at the ghat when the incident took place, immediately rushed towards the capsized boats and saved the lives of half a dozen people.

Three government officials, including Revenue Inspector Anil Gawade, have so far been suspended over the dereliction which took place during the wee hours of Friday.

Sajid Khan, Pul Bogda fire station in charge and RK Saxena, a civil engineer have also been suspended by the district collector for negligence while on duty. According to the district collector’s order, the two officers were supposed to be at the Khatlapura Ghat from 2:00 am till the immersions were complete.

However, in the initial probe it emerged that the officers were missing when public relations minister PC Sharma had inspected the ghat on Thursday night.

The district collector has set up a magisterial probe into the incident and has appointed additional district magistrate Satish Kumar S as the enquiry officer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram