Bhopal Boat Mishap: Boatman Who Saved Six Rewarded; Three Officers Suspended over Negligence
Three government officials, including Revenue Inspector Anil Gawade, have so far been suspended over the dereliction which took place during the wee hours of Friday.
Boatman Nitin Batham being rewarded for his bravery.
Bhopal: More than a day after 11 people died when a boat capsized during an immersion of a Ganesh idol, the district administration has rewarded boatman Nitin Batham with Rs 50,000 and a certificate for his bravery. Batham, who was sitting at the ghat when the incident took place, immediately rushed towards the capsized boats and saved the lives of half a dozen people.
Sajid Khan, Pul Bogda fire station in charge and RK Saxena, a civil engineer have also been suspended by the district collector for negligence while on duty. According to the district collector’s order, the two officers were supposed to be at the Khatlapura Ghat from 2:00 am till the immersions were complete.
However, in the initial probe it emerged that the officers were missing when public relations minister PC Sharma had inspected the ghat on Thursday night.
The district collector has set up a magisterial probe into the incident and has appointed additional district magistrate Satish Kumar S as the enquiry officer.
