Bhopal Businessman Duped Rs 67 Lakh in Online Fraud; Case Registered

A businessman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has allegedly lost Rs 67 lakh to a fraudster after he decided to purchase a Mercedes car in an online sale. He fell for the discount offer of Rs 3 lakhs as he came across an online sale where the Mercedes car was available at Rs 67 lakh instead of its original price of Rs 70 lakh. Sahib Gangwani (40) who lives in the Idgah Hills area of Bhopal has filed a complaint in the Shahjahanabad police station. The police have launched an investigation after registering a case.

Gangwani is a director of a company located in MP Nagar, Bhopal. In 2020, he made up his mind to buy a Mercedes. While searching for it online, he came across a website that was offering a discount offer of 3 lakhs on a Mercedes car. He fell for this huge discount and lost Rs 67 lakh.

In his police complaint, Gangwani said he had contacted one Chetan Shah from the given link on the website. Shah described himself as an agent of a company based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. He asked Gangwani to deposit Rs 67 lakh in his account. Gangwani transferred the amount of 67 lakhs to the bank account mentioned by Shah. The car was not delivered to Gangwani even after a month. Gangwani tried to contact Shah, but by then he had switched off his phone.

According to the police, the incident took place between February and June 2020. Gangwani lodged a complaint with the cyber cell after he failed to contact the accused to get the car or the money.

A case has been registered under several sections pertaining to online theft and fraud. The police are now extracting mobile number and bank account details. Police have now claimed that the accused will be arrested soon.

