Shivraj Chouhan Slams Poor State of Roads in Bhopal, Scraps Body Overseeing Infra Upkeep

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed officials and agencies responsible for road maintenance in Bhopal at a meeting about the poor condition of roads in the Madhya Pradesh capital, on Friday. He also gave orders to scrap the capital project administration, which is an authority responsible for infrastructural upliftment in the state capital.

Roads are in a poor condition with projects such as Metro, piped gas and others underway in different parts of the city. The condition of roads has further deteriorated after the city received heavy rain this monsoon.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the government department and district administration. Chouhan was unable to mask his displeasure during the meeting at Mantralaya, and slammed officials and agencies concerned. The chief minister made it clear that he would not entertain excuses and ordered immediate repair work to be carried out on roads.

According to sources from Mantralaya, Chouhan also criticised the system of multiple agencies and said only one or two agencies should be involved in the upkeep of roads.

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of the poor state of roads in the city. Even roads leading to the state assembly were crumbling ahead of the monsoon session despite Bhopal municipal corporation making efforts to tidy up roads.

Leaders from other political parties have also criticised the poor condition of roads in the city, including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former state Congress head Arun Yadav.

During a meeting of BJP MLAs, several lawmakers also discussed the poor condition of roads with urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh.

Roads in old city areas, including Bhopal Talkies, Alpana Talkies, Prabhat Square, Gautam Nagar, Navbahar Mandi, Kamla Park, DIG Bungalow, Raisen Road, Karond among others are in poor shape. The prominent Hoshangabad Road is also in a state of disrepair with Kolar area the worst affected.

Bhopal municipal commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat had formed a committee to inspect the condition of roads, which was to submit a report to him on Friday. Local representatives are also worried about their fate, as the state is bound for local bodies’ elections in near future.

