Bhopal Cops Nab Wanted Criminal, Minister Says Govt Improving Law & Order After Congress Rule

Days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered his police to crack down hard on criminals, Bhopal police arrested a wanted criminal at city outskirts following a brief shootout on Wednesday.

Wanted in around 20 cases, Shekhar Lodhi carried a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head.

The police had received a tip off that Lodhi was hiding in Ratibad area and the police team surrounded him. Seeing himself cornered, Lodhi opened fire on police and the men in uniform also retaliated.

Lodhi had suffered gunshot in the leg and was rushed to Hamidia hospital.

Sai Krishna Thota, Superintendent of Police (South) told the media that Shekhar Lodhi, a native of Chhola area in old city was wanted in a murder case and was absconding.

He was planning to slip to Sehore and the police laid a barricading following a confirmed tip off, After Lodhi, riding a buke, dodged police at first barricading, he was stopped at the second one, added Thota.

The criminal fired six shots from his country made pistol and the police fired five shots hitting Lodhi in the leg following which he was nabbed and was sent to Hamidia hospital.

Lodhi’s kin later alleged that he can’t assault police. Saying that no complaint was lodged on their complaint of being attacked with guns, the family claimed that policemen have tortured them in the past.

Meanwhile Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that there was no place for criminals in Madhya Pradesh and a campaign was underway for making the state crime free. The law and order had deteriorated during Congress government and we are improving the situation, said the minister.