Bhopal Cops Perform Last Rites of Railways Employee as Neighbours Stay Away Over Covid Fear

In these difficult times of the pandemic, Railways employee Satish Kumar Verma’s hardships did not end even with his death. But the real nightmare was for his wife, who was left on her own in Bhopal after Verma passed away on Thursday morning. While their sons live in different cities for their jobs, the neighbours chose to distance themselves for fear of contracting the infection.

The woman dialed 100 to seek help and they further tried contacting the municipal corporation but received no help. She then contacted local police station’s (Aishbagh) Sub Inspector Nilesh Awasthi. “Initially, we were slightly hesitant but when the woman called up second time and was inconsolable, we decided to help," the sub inspector told News18.com over phone.

Awasthi said that he picked up PPE kits from the police station and left for Jagannath Colony in Aishbagh area where the family lives. He wrapped up the body with the help of constable Gajraj Singh.

Taking the body to the hearse van was difficult as the house was in a cramped bylane and Awasthi and his men carried the body for around 100 meters to the van.

After completing the formalities with the help of the deceased’s wife, the men in khaki performed the last rites at Subhas Nagar crematorium. “We are in the midst of a massive human crisis and we need to rise to the occasion and help those in distress," said Awasthi.

The cops earned praises in the city as the report was circulated by local media and on Friday, DIG Bhopal Irshad Wali praised the committed services of the police officer and his team. The MP Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 1,000 for the team.

Previously, several policemen had contracted COVID-19 at Aishbagh police station and this year too, a dozen got infected from the virus.

Cops Raise Rs 70,000 for Covid-19 Positive Tea Seller

In another incident of humanitarian gesture, the policemen are helping a tea seller raise the money for his treatment. When Hariom Bhoi, who has been serving tea for 14 years at Eintkhedi police station in Bhopal, contracted COVID-19 with 70 per cent infection in lungs, policemen came forward for his help. As the hospital estimated around Rs 1.50 lakh for treatment, policemen have raised around Rs 70,000 in single day with personal resources and social media help. Constable Rohit Sahu said that many people, including those from other states, have extended help. Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra also tweeted the incident and praised the human and dedicated side of the men in khaki.

