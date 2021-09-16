Bhopal: Ex-BSP MLA Jailed For 1.5 Years For Tearing Cop’s Uniform in 2010

Rajkumar Urmaliya, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, has been sentenced to one-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 in an 11-year-old case wherein the politician had torn the uniform of a police officer and abused him. A special MP-MLA court in Bhopal pronounced the judgement against Urmaliya, who had served as an MLA from Sirmaur constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

The punishment of 1.5 years in jail includes imprisonment of six months under the SC/ST Act. However, Urmaliya has already been granted bail after his lawyers filed a petition before the court, said Special Public Prosecutor Kamal Verma.

Informing about the 11-year-old incident, the Special Public Prosecutor said that on June 22, 2010, a fire had broken out at around 8:15 pm at a shop in Atraila market in Sirmaur. Nearby police station chief Dinesh Rawat rushed to the spot with his team. Meanwhile, Urmaliya, who was the then MLA of Sirmaur, also reached there and started criticising and abusing the Town Inspector (TI).

Along with the MLA, other people also abused him. Urmaliya also allegedly tried to strangle the police officer and left the spot with his gunman and driver only after the arrival of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

The TI had then filed a case against Urmaliya, who was later booked under 353, 294, 323, 332, 34 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. After analysing all the evidence, the 21st Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (MP MLA Court Bhopal), Pravend Kumar Singh gave Urmaliya two separate punishments. Under the order, the former BSP MLA has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment and a Rs 1,000 penalty. He was also given additional jail time of six months under the SC/ST Act and a fine of Rs 1,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here