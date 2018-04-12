Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Recruitment 2018: 34 Posts, Apply before 15th May 2018

Bhopal Gas Tragedy relief and Rehabilitation, Bhopal, Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 34 vacancies for the post Senior Consultant, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Specialist has been released on its official website - bgtrrdmp.mp.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post and send their application at ‘'Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, 01 Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal’ on or before 15th May 2018, 5PM.Senior Consultant - 1Associate Professor - 9Assistant Professor - 6Specialist – 18Senior Consultant - The applicant must possess MD/ MS Specialty with 14 years of experience.Associate Professor - The applicant must possess MD/ MS Specialty with 8 years of experience.Assistant Professor - The applicant must possess MD/ MS Specialty with 1 years of experience.Specialist - The applicant must possess MD/ MS Specialty with 1 years of experience.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 65 years as on 1st January 2018.Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.500SC/ ST Category - Rs.250Senior Consultant - Rs.1,07,858Associate Professor - Rs.1,05,688Assistant Professor - Rs.53,042Specialist - Rs.53,848Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.