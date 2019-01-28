Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC to Hear Centre's Plea Seeking Additional Funds for Compensating Victims in April

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear in April the Centre's plea seeking additional funds of Rs 7,844 crore from the successor firms of Union Carbide for giving compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it would hear the central government's curative petition for enhanced compensation for the victims in April.The Centre is seeking a direction to Union Carbide and other firms for an additional amount of Rs 7,844 crore over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million for paying compensation to the victims.Over 3,000 people had died in the tragedy due to the release of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.