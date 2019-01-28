English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC to Hear Centre's Plea Seeking Additional Funds for Compensating Victims in April
The Centre is seeking a direction to Union Carbide and other firms for an additional amount of Rs 7,844 crore over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million for paying compensation to the gas tragedy victims.
File photo of a panel showing the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Image: Reuters
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear in April the Centre's plea seeking additional funds of Rs 7,844 crore from the successor firms of Union Carbide for giving compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it would hear the central government's curative petition for enhanced compensation for the victims in April.
The Centre is seeking a direction to Union Carbide and other firms for an additional amount of Rs 7,844 crore over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million for paying compensation to the victims.
Over 3,000 people had died in the tragedy due to the release of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it would hear the central government's curative petition for enhanced compensation for the victims in April.
The Centre is seeking a direction to Union Carbide and other firms for an additional amount of Rs 7,844 crore over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million for paying compensation to the victims.
Over 3,000 people had died in the tragedy due to the release of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan’s Republic Day Performance at Attari-Wagah Border is All About Patriotism, See Pics
- Lionel Messi Shines as Barcelona Sweep Past Girona
- Total Dhamaal! Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor Shake a Leg Together As 'Ram Lakhan' Clocks 30 Years
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results