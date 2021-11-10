Bhopal Hospital Fire: Top Medical Officials Among 4 Suspended After 12 Infants Die

Four including top medical officials have been removed from their posts after 12 infants died in fire in Bhopal’s Kamla Nehru Hospital on Monday. The fire broke out late Monday in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the government-run hospital.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said that Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Jitendra Shukla, Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave and Kamla Nehru Hospital director Dr KK Dubey have been removed from their posts. A sub-engineer in the electricity wing, Awdhesh Bhadauria, has also been suspended.

According to Sarang, a total of 40 children were admitted to the SNCU of the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital. Out of them, 36 were undergoing treatment in different wards, he said. Four children had died in the fire that broke out probably due to a short circuit, he said. The chief minister earlier announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the victims.

While four children died on the day of the incident, another eight lost their lives 36 hours later, head of the paediatrics department Dr Jyotsna Srivastava said, India today reported.

The state government has announced that fresh cadre will be established for maintenance of hospitals. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday had ordered for the fire safety audit of all government and private hospitals in the state. The chief minister said the fire at the hospital in the state capital on Monday was a result of “criminal negligence", and the guilty will not be spared. The CM had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

“It was our (government’s) responsibility to save these children as they were under our protection. This is a serious incident," he said addressing state ministers and government officials before the cabinet meeting.

