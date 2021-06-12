Bhopal, Indore Report Covid Cases in Double Digits as MP's Positivity Rate Falls to 0.4%

Once considered coronavirus hotspots, Bhopal and Indore have recorded less than 100 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, all the 52 districts reported daily new cases in double digits or less on Saturday with a total of 337 new infections being registered across Madhya Pradesh. At present, there are 4,775 active cases in the state as the positivity rate fell to 0.4 per cent.

As many as 77,838 tests were carried out in the state in the last 24 hours with a dozen districts, including Shivpuri, Sehore, Sidhi, Balaghat, Jhabua, Tikamgarh, Seoni, Mandla, Guna, Khandwa, Alirajpur and Bhind registering zero new infections.

Except for Indore (96), Bhopal (93) and Jabalpur (23), the remaining 49 districts registered cases in single digits and the authorities are moving towards relaxing further curbs that were imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Makeshift Hospital at Sagar

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a 200-oxygen bed hospital near Bina refinery in Sagar in the presence of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. An oxygen bottling and refilling plant built nearby was also opened on the occasion. With a 25-tonne installed capacity, the plant can offer oxygen to 2,500-3,000 tankers with 64 filling points.

Pradhan called it a makeshift medical facility built in a short span of time. He said Madhya Pradesh’s is an exemplary model of Covid-19 control in the country. Chouhan said it is a time for exhibiting patience and discipline as cases fell to a new low.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here