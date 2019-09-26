Bhopal Launches Campaign to Spread Awareness about Dengue

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a public campaign in Bhopal aiming to spread awareness about mosquitoes amid surging cases of dengue in the state.

Minister for Public Relations PC Sharma launched the campaign and expressed hope that people in large numbers will join the programme to make it successful.

Residents participated in the rally holding placards on prevention of dengue. The Minister also instructed the Zonal Officer to construct a drainage system as a permanent solution to the sewage problem of the residents of Ambedkar Nagar (Kotra).

The situation has been grim in Bhopal due to incessant rainfall. The rains have led to stagnant water in most residential colonies and public places, resulting in the spurt of mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue and malaria this September.

In the first three weeks of September, over 200 people have been diagnosed with the deadly fever of dengue. In fact, 325 people have tested positive for dengue in Bhopal, where as 11 new cases were reported on Monday in the last week of September.

“There are no specific areas as patients have been found across the city. Still, areas along BHEL and the satellite colonies and Ayodhya Bypass locality are the new locations of vector sting,” District malaria officer (DMO), Dr Akhilesh Dubey told The Times of India.

The last case of dengue in Semra was reported on September 20. In the year 2019, dengue sting has been harsher compared to previous years. Last year, by September end, 90 people had tested positive for dengue and about 50 diagnosed with chikungunya.

