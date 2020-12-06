Bhopal Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaaq to Wife, Beating Her; In-laws Charged for Harassment

Bhopal police have lodged a complaint against a man for allegedly giving triple talaaq to his 28-year-old wife last year and assaulting her.

A case was booked at the Ashoka Garden police station against the man, Rashid Khan and his family under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

The woman had approached the police with a domestic violence complaint against her husband and her in-laws in 2018. The families had settled the dispute later and the woman returned to her in-laws home. However, the harassment resumed and she was beaten up regularly by her husband.

In September 2019, Rashid gave her triple talaaq and told her he was fed up of the marital discord. The woman later shifted to her parents' house in Ashoka Garden locality.

Meanwhile on the woman approached Ashoka Garden police on November 27 regarding the issue. The police booked the man, his parents and sister on Saturday but no one was arrested. Further reports which were received on Sunday were needed to press forward with the charges.