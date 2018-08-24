Bhopal Man Fined for No Car Insurance Shouts 'Shivraj Chouhan is My Saala'

In another example of VVIP highhandedness, a man stopped by traffic policemen for routine check not only abused the police officers here, but also threatened them saying he was the brother-in-law of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.As a video of the incident went viral on the Internet, Shivraj said that he has hundreds of sisters and brothers-in-law across the state. He added, “Law will takes its course.”The unruly commuter, Rajendra Singh Chouhan, and his wife were fined Rs 3,000. Police subedar Dipankar Swarnkar recovered a fine of Rs 3,000 from him as the vehicle was not insured, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dharmendra Choudhary said.As the Bhopal traffic personnel were busy in routine checks of four-wheelers on Thursday, a constable stopped an SUV close to Jail Road area when the man sitting in the passenger seat told the constable that he was the brother-in-law of the chief minister.Unimpressed, the constable urged the man to offer this introduction to his superior. The anguished man allegedly grabbed the constable by his hand and even asked his wife to remove her slippers to hit him.The woman was also seen making calls to someone and asking the constable to talk to the person on the phone, which the officer declined to do.Seeing the commotion, the staff accompanying the constable gathered and soon the argument heated up from both sides. Soon, DSP Madhukar Chaukidar reached the spot and settled the matter.The unruly couple was, however, allowed to leave without any action. The vehicle is registered against the name of one Rajednra Singh Chauhan.Traffic police officers fended off queries on the row while the police headquarters later ordered a probe into the incident.