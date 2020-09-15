Bhopal Man Held for Throwing Stray Dog in Lake Tests Positive, Cops in Tizzy

A man who was arrested a day ago for throwing a stray dog into a lake in Bhopal for uploading on social media tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The test reports of the man, Md Salman, sent personnel of the Shyamla Hills police station in the city into a tizzy as all the men in uniform had to get tested for the virus soon after.

Salman was arrested after a video of him, accompanied by his friends, throwing a stray dog into the Upper Lake, led to outrage on social media. The video was shot on September 10.

Animal rights activists had complained to the police and district collector against the act. On Monday, Salman was nabbed from the Hanumanganj area in Old City and booked under Section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Salman’s samples were collected on Monday before the police produced him in the court. After his reports came on Tuesday, 18 policemen, including the thana in-charge, were tested. One of the personnel’s report has come positive now. The policemen also got their vehicles sanitised to counter the spread of the infection.

Salman, who works as an amateur photographer, had sought forgiveness by holding his ears after he was arrested on Monday.