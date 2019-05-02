English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhopal Man Rapes 12-year-old Girl, Crushes Her Head With Stones
The girl was visiting a Jain temple with her 16-year-old aunt Tuesday evening when the accused, who knew the latter, took the girl away to a secluded spot.
Bhopal: A young man was arrested here Wednesday for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl.
Avinash Sahu (18) was arrested for offences of rape and murder under the IPC and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.
The girl was visiting a Jain temple with her 16-year-old aunt Tuesday evening when Sahu, who knew the latter, took the girl away to a secluded spot when the aunt was not around, police said. He allegedly raped the girl and then crushed her head with stones.
After the girl's family filed a complaint, police nabbed Sahu Wednesday. Meanwhile, the BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Pragya Singh Thakur lashed out at the Congress government in the state over the incident.
She also took the victim's mother, who needed medical attention due to the trauma, to a hospital. "Beti (girl), we will take revenge," Thakur tweeted. "Law and order situation in the state is in disarray....Kamal Nath has become the chief minister of (only) Chhindwara," she tweeted further, referring to the chief minister's Lok Sabha constituency.
