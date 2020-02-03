Bhopal Man Sits in Front of SpiceJet Plane Before Take-off, Damages Private Chopper

Bhopal: A 20-year-old youth entered the parking bay of the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Sunday, sat down in front of a SpiceJet plane and damaged a private helicopter with stones.

The incident took place in the evening when the man, suspected to be mentally unstable, damaged the chopper by pelting stones at it and later sat down in front of a SpiceJet flight before its take-off. The passengers sitting inside the flight were made to deboard, resulting in a delay in take-off.

He was detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and handed over to police.

“The incident took place at about 5.45 pm. Though it’s yet to be established, the man, who appears to be mentally unstable and is in his early 20’s, entered the airport from state hanger side. He pelted stones on a private chopper and damaged some of its parts. He later lay before a private airline’s plane which was about to take off for Jaipur. This led to panic on the airport,” a CISF official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He added that the CISF personnel immediately overpowered the accused before he could cause damage to the plane.

