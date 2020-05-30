Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur Claims Her Vision Impaired in One Eye, 25% Vision left in The Other

A day after her ‘missing’ posters dotted areas in her Lok Sabha constituency Bhopal, BJP MP Pragya Thakur said she has no vision in one eye and only 25% eyesight in the second. Thakur in a video message said she has been recuperating at AIIMS in New Delhi for a while.

In a video message, Thakur with a bandaged left eye claimed her condition deteriorated in the last month or so and she can’t see from one eye and has blurred vision in the second. "I have swelling right from brain to retina. I am not in a position to talk much," she said.

She lashed at those who put up her missing posters in Bhopal saying she does not care for those who only believe in politics and added that her representatives are offering services to public in Bhopal.

"I believe in working and I may be ill but this illness is also a gift of Congress party," said the first-time MP who had defeated senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Thakur has blamed custodial torture for her numerous physical ailments and claims she was harassed in connection to the Malegaon blasts at the behest of Congress leaders. Her ‘missing’ posters were put up by unknown persons in several areas in Bhopal on Friday.