Bhopal Municipal Body Sprays Anti-mosquito Chemicals Minutes Before Health Minister's Routine Inspection

Ahead of the scheduled visit of Madhya Pradesh health minister Tulsi Silawat to residential colonies, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team was seen spraying anti-mosquito chemicals on the road-side plants.

The spraying of chemicals that came just ahead of the minister's visit seemed no less than a face saving act of the BMC, which is authorised to frequently carry out sanitation, spraying, fogging in colonies.

Meanwhile, residents have for long been raising voice asking BMC to carry out fogging and spraying chemicals in colonies to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

So far this year, at least 656 people have tested positive of dengue in Bhopal.

Not just dengue, the Madhya Pradesh capital has reported eight cases of Japanese encephalitis (JE).

To contain the spread of malaria in Bhopal, the malaria department has released larvacidal fish in many pockets and water bodies, garden as well as fountains.

Health minister Silawat was accompanied by Public Relations minister PC Sharma. The ministers visited Aradhna Nagar in Nehru Nagar, Kotra and Bim Kunj (Kolar area) to take stock of dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

District Malaria officer Dr. Akhilesh Dubey along with his team was present during the ministers' visit. They apprised the ministers about the ground situation of the mosquito-borne diseases in the district.

Since the diseases spreading mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, people must ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the vicinity as well as at home. Residents should clean and change water storage places like flower pots, air-conditioner, air-coolers, aquariums among others.

