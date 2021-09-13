Bhopal Panipuri Seller Celebrate Daughter’s Birth by Giving Free Golgappas

A panipuri seller in Bhopal celebrated the birth of his daughter by giving out free golgappas in the city. Anchal Gupta, a resident of Bima Kunj Kolar area, welcomed a baby girl into his family on August 17. To celebrate this occasion, Gupta distributed free tamarind water-filled spicy snacks to hundreds of people in his locality. A sea of people got in line to munch on the free golgappas, and also congratulated Gupta.

Gupta said he prayed for a daughter and had gone to several religious places following which God fulfilled his wish. He added that people who came to wish him were given free panipuris.

Despite being a street vendor and earning only decent money, Gupta has set an example for the society where the birth of a girl child, in some parts, is still considered inauspicious. His step to celebrate the birth of his daughter has sent out a positive change.

The panipuri vendor rightly said that some people still wish for a son, but his entire family is happy with the birth of a girl child. Gupta made proper arrangements with tents and everything for the celebrations attended by the local political leaders as well.

Gupta is the sole bread earner of his family, but the birth of a daughter, he said, has given him new energy.

In another case from Bhopal, some police officials in Ratibad village are taking care of four kittens, who recently lost their mother. The kittens have been given a safe haven inside the Ratibad police station where the staff are providing them food and shelter. The decision of the police staff has moved the local residents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here