Bhopal Placed Under Total Lockdown, Only Milk Parlours and Chemists to Remain Open as Covid-19 Count Reaches 200

Bhopal: As the number of positive cases surged to 200 in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal administration has decided to shut down shops selling groceries and vegetables, while only milk booths and pharmacies will remain open from April 6 onwards.

The number of positive cases has risen to 25 in Bhopal on Sunday, while the total number of fatalities reached 15. As per the orders issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhopal Satish Kumar S, an absolute lockdown has been imposed in Bhopal district from midnight.

This comes a day after a city-based wholesaler from Karond mandi was tested positive for coronavirus, the mandi has been closed down till further orders. The local traders would be allowed to sell vegetables through municipal corporation staff members.

The relaxation offered to grocery and vegetable shops has been immediately withdrawn and except for authorised home delivery services, all other establishments shall remain closed, the order has mentioned. Those engaged in essential services or duties would be exempted from this order, it added.

Meanwhile, all private vehicles are still prohibited and if found outside contentment areas, legal action will be taken against them. Along with it, all the transit passes except for those which have been issued for emergency services were suspended.

Following the administration’s orders, essential commodity stores witnessed a sudden rush of customers in several areas of the city on Sunday. Meanwhile, the situation remains grim in Indore which is leading the chart with 135 positive cases and 13 deaths.

Morena has reported 12 cases, seven at Ujjain, eight at Jabalpur, two at Gwalior and Shivpuri, four at Khargone, two at Chhindwara and three at Badwani.

