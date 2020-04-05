Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhopal Placed Under Total Lockdown, Only Milk Parlours and Chemists to Remain Open as Covid-19 Count Reaches 200

Following the administration’s orders, essential commodity stores witnessed a sudden rush of customers in several areas of the city on Sunday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2020, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhopal Placed Under Total Lockdown, Only Milk Parlours and Chemists to Remain Open as Covid-19 Count Reaches 200
A BMC worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: As the number of positive cases surged to 200 in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal administration has decided to shut down shops selling groceries and vegetables, while only milk booths and pharmacies will remain open from April 6 onwards.

The number of positive cases has risen to 25 in Bhopal on Sunday, while the total number of fatalities reached 15. As per the orders issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhopal Satish Kumar S, an absolute lockdown has been imposed in Bhopal district from midnight.

This comes a day after a city-based wholesaler from Karond mandi was tested positive for coronavirus, the mandi has been closed down till further orders. The local traders would be allowed to sell vegetables through municipal corporation staff members.

The relaxation offered to grocery and vegetable shops has been immediately withdrawn and except for authorised home delivery services, all other establishments shall remain closed, the order has mentioned. Those engaged in essential services or duties would be exempted from this order, it added.

Meanwhile, all private vehicles are still prohibited and if found outside contentment areas, legal action will be taken against them. Along with it, all the transit passes except for those which have been issued for emergency services were suspended.

Following the administration’s orders, essential commodity stores witnessed a sudden rush of customers in several areas of the city on Sunday. Meanwhile, the situation remains grim in Indore which is leading the chart with 135 positive cases and 13 deaths.

Morena has reported 12 cases, seven at Ujjain, eight at Jabalpur, two at Gwalior and Shivpuri, four at Khargone, two at Chhindwara and three at Badwani.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    928,930

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,254,352

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    257,244

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68,178

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres