Bhopal Police Arrests Man Accused of Duping Black Fungus Patient Rs 1.5 Lakh

A team from the Cyber Crime Branch of Bhopal Police arrested a man accused of defrauding a Black Fungus patient from Bhopal by promising to provide the required injections for the treatment. The accused was cheating the needy seating in Delhi.

The accused Ajay, a resident of Chhawla in Dwarka South West of Delhi, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a native of Bhopal. The accused had swindled around Rs 1.5 Lakh by promising to provide injections for the treatment of Black Fungus infections.

Ajay’s number was received by the victim via WhatsApp and he interacted with the victim posing as Prince. Prince over phone demanded Rs 5656 per injection and Rs 5000 towards courier charges. The imposter promised to provide 25 injections.

After investigating and tracing ‘Prince’s’ number for over two months, the cybercrime branch officials finally nabbed the accused from his home in Delhi. Three mobile phones and numerous sim cards have been seized from him. According to the police report, Ajay possessed a great knowledge of the internet despite having studied till class 12.

The Police report further reveals that Ajay is suspected of having duped numerous people in and outside of Bhopal. He used to put up his phone number on various social networking sites masquerading as a medicine seller. He targeted people who were in dire need of injections for the Black Fungus. Once they contacted him, he used various means to extract money out of his unsuspecting victims.

Once the money was collected, he deposited it in the bank account of another person who is co-accused in the fraud case. The police are now on the lookout for this co-accused.

