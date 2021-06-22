Bhopal Police Parades Minors In Underwear For Bathing In Pond

A shocking case of police excesses in lieu of punishing lockdown violators has come to light from Bhopal. On Sunday, some cops from the Dial 100 patrolling team spotted few minor boys bathing in the bada talab in the city. Since they were flouting the Covid-19 lockdown norms, the police decided to punish them, however, their choice of punishment was strange.

At first, the local divers present near the pond hid their clothes when the cops hinted them to do so and then when the boys came out of the pond, the paraded the minor boys in their underwear amid public on the VIP Road. Not only this, but the police also made each one of them to do 25 sit-ups.

According to some reports, the divers, who are stationed near the pond for the safety of the visitors, also took pictures and videos of the minors in their embarrassing state.

This behaviour of the Bhopal police has attracted strong reactions after the video went viral. People are questioning the functioning of the police force of the city. Many termed the incident as inhuman.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also objected to this action of the cops.

Following the widespread outrage, an investigation was launched into the incident which is being headed by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali swung into action and asked the superintendent of police (SP) North Vijay Khatri to identify the cop who paraded the boys.

Till the investigation is complete, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who punished the boys has been temporarily transferred to a sub-unit. The involvement of the two divers in the incident is also being probed.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) R S Mishra said after the entire investigation is complete, action will be taken against the wrong-doers.

