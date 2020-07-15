Bhopal Rape Case: Porn CDs, Wild Animal Bones, Expensive Liquor Seized From Newspaper Owner' Several Flats

Porn CDs, high-end cars, liquor bottles and bones of wild animals were seized by police during raids conducted at various places of Bhopal-based newspaper owner Pyare Miyan who has been on the run since he was booked for raping minor girls, police said on Wednesday. Five girls and a woman have filed complaints of rape against Miyan (68) so far.

"CDs, DVDs, pen drives and hard disks containing pornographic material have been seized from five properties of Miyan in Bhopal and Indore during raids conducted in the last two days. These also include some child pornographic content," Superintendent of Police, Bhopal, Sai Krishna Thota told PTI.

Thota heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating this case. He said the victims had told the police that Miyan used to show them porn videos.

"Police have also seized an antler and bones of wild animals besides expensive liquor during the raids. The seized vehicles included an Audi and a Pajero," the SP said.

These vehicles were used to ferry girls to flats of Miyan, he said.

"Four minor girls and a woman had filed complaints of rape against Miyan. The latest complaint was lodged by a minor girl at Koh-e-Fiza police station on Tuesday," Thota said.

Police have booked Miyan on charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

"Sections of Excise Act and the Wildlife Act were also added against him following seizure of an antler and bones of wild animals. Sections of SC/ST Act have also been invoked as two of the minor girls belonged to these communities," the SP said.

According to police sources, Miyan used to take girls to his flats, located in posh areas of Bhopal, from where the pornographic material and liquor bottles were seized.

Police found a dance floor and a large bar in one of these flats, they said.

During the last two days, Bhopal administration had razed two illegal properties--a marriage hall and an apartment- which were built on a government land by Miyan.

Police on Sunday booked Miyan's accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma (21) after five girls were found roaming around in Ratibad area in a drunken state.

These girls had told Childline that Miyan had invited them to a birthday party on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in a flat in Shahpura area, police had said.

The girls had alleged that Miyan had raped them on several occasions in the past, an official had said. Meanwhile, allotment of a government accommodation to Miyan has been cancelled, an official said