Bhopal Reports Its Fourth Coronavirus Case, Madhya Pradesh Toll Now up to 66

Bhopal: The toll of coronavirus-positive patients in Madhya Pradesh rose to four after a man who recently returned from London tested positive at AIIMS here on Tuesday. The number of infections in the state has now reached 66, with Indore alone reporting 17 fresh cases on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man, a native of Awadhpuri in Bhopal, had recently visited London and returned to Bhopal days ago. After falling ill, he was admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Bhopal.

The man returned from London on March 20 and visited Delhi before reaching Indore where he was quarantined. But He gave the administration the slip and reached Bhopal on a bike, said CMHO Bhopal Dr Sudhir Deharia.

The administration is identifying doctors who treated him at the private hospital and those who came in contact with him.

The patient's home and adjoining area in Awadhpuri are being isolated as well.

Earlier, a journalist, his daughter and a railway guard tested positive for the virus in Bhopal.

The capital city on Tuesday was classified into four different zones for prevention and the movement of locals between the old and new city was restricted. Those on roads without proper authentication would be dealt with strictly, said the police.

After reporting 17 new cases, the Indore administration had an emergency meeting and said the three-day lockdown will be extended to a week.

“We will implement the curfew in a more stringent manner,” said Collector Manish Singh.

