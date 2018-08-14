English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bhopal Teen Parts With Scholarship Money to Set Free 14 Prisoners
Helping them see the light of the day, city lad Ayush Kishore has paid Rs 21,000 using his scholarship amount to ensure the inmates breathe free this Independence Day.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Bhopal: The countdown to freedom for 14 Bhopal Central Jail prisoners has begun as they are set to reunite with their families, thanks to a class X student.
These men have completed their jail term, but are still behind bars as they are unable to pay the fine.
Helping them see the light of the day, city lad Ayush Kishore has paid Rs 21,000 using his scholarship amount to ensure the inmates breathe free this Independence Day.
Kishore is a meritorious scholar and has been felicitated by the President of India and Chief Minister among other dignitaries for his academic excellence. The child also holds a record in Limca Book of Records for his adeptness in mathematics.
However, this is not the first time the boy has come to the rescue of hapless prisoners, who can’t afford their independence for the need of money.
On January 26, Kishore had paid the fine for four prisoners and helped them out with an early release from jail.
“It’s a wonderful feeling that I could help those who haven’t met their near and dear ones for 20 or 30 years. Reuniting them with their families is special feeling,” he said.
DG (Jails) Sanjay Chaudhary said on every August 15 and January 26, some prisoners are freed on the basis of their good conduct and at times, their pending fines are paid by some volunteer organizations. The goodwill gesture in this regard from the young student is laudable, said Chaudhary.
