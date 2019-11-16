Take the pledge to vote

Bhopal to Get Sex Sorted Semen Production Centre for Cattle, Says MP minister

The centre will provide female embryos for free to increase the number of cattle of advanced breeds.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Bhopal to Get Sex Sorted Semen Production Centre for Cattle, Says MP minister
(Image for representation only)

Bhopal: A sex sorted semen production centre will come up in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to enhance possibility of birth of female calves by 90 per cent, state Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said on Saturday.

The minister said the Central Semen Institute of the Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation, located at Bhadbhada in Bhopal, will set up this centre under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

The centre will provide female embryos for free to increase the number of cattle of advanced breeds, he said. "This technology will increase by 90 per cent chances of the birth of a female calf. It will be set up at a cost of Rs 47.50 crore. The Centre would provide 60 per cent funding while the state government would put in the rest," Yadav said.

An agreement was signed between Madhya Pradesh Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation and the Sexing Technology India for the purpose, he said.

Yadav said this method will encourage production of indigenous breeds, including Gir, Tharparkar, Sahiwal and Murra breed of calves.

