Bhopal Under ‘Corona Curfew’ From April 12 to 19

As several cities including Indore, Ujjain, Chhindwara and several others put under absolute lockdown already, the government has announced the same for Bhopal on Monday.

District Collector Avinash Lavaniya issued an order on Monday evening saying that the State capital will be under ‘Corona curfew’, a term coined by the Madhya Pradesh government for the lockdown, from April 12, 9pm to April 19, 6am.

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Dr Pramod Goyel has been removed from the post and is replaced with IAS officer Akash Tripathi.

It won’t be an absolute prohibition as essential services will remain intact. Daily chores could be completed but the public can’t venture out unnecessarily, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said.

He claimed that various social, political and religious organisations had requested the administration to evoke stringent measures in the city. He said that despite several measures, the situation remains grim in the State capital, said the minister.

Besides the Bhopal Municipal Area, the Berasia Municipality will also remain under prohibitive condition which requires closure of all public establishments and prevention of common traffic movement.

The Covid-19 vaccination, exams, IT/BPO services, health services, travellers going to airport, bus stops and railway stations, crop procurement and several other services have been spared from the prohibitions.

To add, the Navdurga festival also starts on Tuesday.

Including 793 cases in the last 24 hours, Bhopal has reported over 58,000 positive cases since March last year and there are 52,247 active cases in the State capital now.

Unofficial death figure for the city was 78 on Sunday.

