Bhopal Woman Gangraped by Brother-in-law, 3 Others, Minor Niece Held Hostage

The woman and her niece belonged to nearby Sehore, and were visiting Bhopal to watch a religious procession on Wednesday night when they were intercepted by her brother-in-law and three associates.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:October 11, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Bhopal: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four people at the washing yard in Bhopal railway station as her minor niece was held hostage. The prime accused is the brother of the victim's husband.

According to police, the woman and her niece belonged to nearby Sehore, and were visiting Bhopal to watch a religious procession on Wednesday night. They were intercepted by her brother-in-law, Rajesh, and his three associates while they were passing by the washing shed.

The four held the minor girl hostage and threatened to kill her while taking turns to rape her aunt.

The woman approached the Hanumanganj police station, but Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh Thakur took her to the GRP police station where a gangrape case was lodged.

SHO GRP police station DK Joshi said that the woman and her niece went to the washing yard to relieve themselves when Rajesh and his accomplices Rakesh, Dharmendra and Vikram assaulted her.

The four fled the spot after the crime. They collect garbage from around the railway station.

The woman later revealed to the police that her husband was involved in the murder of one Rakesh Bohad in February this year. He had been booked, along with some others, on the complaint of his brother and rape -accused Rajesh, but is still on the run.

