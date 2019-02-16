Bhopal's 11-Year-Old Girl Donates Birthday Money to Army Fund in Wake of Pulwama Attack

As angry protests and condolence meets continued in Madhya Pradesh in the aftermath of terror attack on CRPF contingent that killed 40 jawans on Thursday, in a moving gesture, city’s young librarian Muskan Ahirwar donated the money she saved for her birthday to Sainik Kalyan fund on Friday.The 11-year-old school-goer Muskan Ahirwar has been running a library for slum kids in the city for last several years.On Friday, a day after the ghastly terror attack on the CRPF troop in J&K’s Pulwama, Muskan was due to celebrate her birthday. The little girl who studies in class VI and runs a library ‘Baal Pustakalaya’ from her home based in Durganagar, a slum area in Arera Hills of Bhopal, had saved Rs 680 in her piggy bank for the birthday bash.However, moved by the killing of CRPF soldiers she decided to donate the money she had to District Sainik Kalyan Office, (DSKO) Bhopal.Several of her neighbours too came forward and pooled in money which totaled Rs 1,100 and the young librarian, accompanied by her little friends, handed over the amount to Office Superintendent of the DSKO.“At the time when our soldiers were dying in cowardly terror attacks, how can I celebrate my birthday,” said Muskan, who has received several prizes for running a library for slum kids since 2015.My grandmother also says one should do some welfare on one’s birthday so what better thing I can do than donating this money to the welfare of our soldiers, added the young girl.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.