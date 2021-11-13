Bhopal's Habibganj Rly Station is Now Rani Kamlapati Station. All You Need to Know About the Gond Queen

Bhopal’s redeveloped Habibganj Railway Station has been renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15. The renaming of the station is also in accordance with the government’s decision to celebrate November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in remembrance of Birsa Munda.

The Madhya Pradesh government had written a letter to the Union Home Ministry to change the name of the station and dedicate it to the Gond queen who was the protector of the state when her husband died.

But who was Rani Kamlapati?

Rani Kamlapati was the 18th Century Gond queen of the region. She was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh.

Reportedly, there are no images of the Maharani, whose beauty was the stuff of legend. She built the seven-storey Kamlapati Palace that overlooks Upper and Lower Lakes and is now an ASI-protected monument.

According to a Gond legend, on moonlit nights, Rani Kamlapati would emerge from her waterside palace and float on the lake, carried afloat by a lotus flower and attended to by 500 maidens following her in rowing boats, the Times of India reported.

The Gond community comprises the largest tribal group of India with more than 1.2 crore population. Linguistically, the Gonds belong to the Gondi–Manda subgroup of the South Central branch of the Dravidian language family.

The Habibganj railway station has been developed under a public-private partnership and developed by the Bansal Group. It has been built at a cost of around ₹450 crore and is on the same lines as Germany’s Heidelberg railway station.

Around 160 CCTV cameras have been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance. It also has escalators and lifts to reach the platform.

Recently, the name of Allahabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was changed to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction was renamed as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

