Bhopal Health Department Launches Campaign to Fight Against Mosquito-borne Diseases

India has seen a sudden surge in the number of mosquito-borne diseases. A number of patients have been tested positive for dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, chikungunya and zika. A number of dengue patients have lost their lives to the parasitic fever as well.

However, despite various failures, the health departments at a number of cities and districts are not giving up on their fight against mosquitoes. In Bhopal, after dengue as well as chikungunya cases were reported in various parts of the city, the health department has geared up to do their bit in tackling the mosquito-borne disease.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Bhopal’s Commissioner Kalpana Srivastava has instructed the health department officials to take up an action. They have been ordered to launch a special campaign to prevent the citizens from the mosquito-borne diseases.

According to the news reports, commissioner Srivastava attended a meeting of the officials of the district administration, Nagar Nigam and of health department. The meeting was held to deal with the mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue and Malaria. It took place at the commissioner’s office on Wednesday, October 23.

Given the recent increase in the mosquito-borne disease, like dengue and chikungunya, it becomes important for the officials to take up the necessary steps. To deal with it, ten teams have been formed. These teams will have the responsibility to conduct survey of the dengue larvae and dengue victims in each assembly. As reported, the teams will begin their work from Thursday, October 24.

As per the Commissioner’s instruction, joint teams of the officials of Nagar Nigam, health department and revenue department has been formed. Additionally, the officials of the health department and Nagar Nigam together will prepare a programme through which they could connect the citizens.

As Diwali is round the corner, the teams are aiming towards finishing the work at 180 dwellings in and across the city. The work has to be completed before Diwali.

As for the official record, the health department has told the commissioner that no dengue patient has died in the state capital so far.

