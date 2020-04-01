Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Bhopal's Nishatpura Rail Coach Factory Readies 40 Isolation Coaches for Covid-19 Patients

The factory management is now awaiting an official order for the supply of these coaches.

Manoj Rathore |

Updated:April 1, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhopal's Nishatpura Rail Coach Factory Readies 40 Isolation Coaches for Covid-19 Patients
A worker wearing a protective mask walks in between passenger trains in which beds are being installed to set up isolation facilities amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai. (Reuters)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Nishatpura rail coach factory in Bhopal has readied 40 special coaches to be used for isolating coronavirus patients.

The factory staff has converted sleeper coaches into mini-isolation facilities where patients will have a mini ward with enough space for a physician and para-medical staff.

The factory management is now awaiting an official order for the supply of these coaches.

Besides producing isolation coaches, the Railways entity is also preparing safety equipment for railway staff.

The factory, which normally produces modern rail coaches, had recently received orders from headquarters to produce isolation wards.

The medical equipment will first be supplied to Railway hospitals and other government hospitals.

The factory has prepared 40 isolation coaches and each coach has the capacity to accommodate 10 patients at a time, said an officer. Every section would be isolated with the help of curtains. Oxygen supply and other equipment have been installed in these coaches.

Amid high number of Covid19 cases and limited space to keep patients in isolation, the Railways board had said 20,000 train coaches would be turned into isolation wards if required. It had written to zonal offices to make arrangements for converting 5,000 train coaches into isolation facilities in the first phase.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram