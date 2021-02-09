'Bhor' Deals With Sanitation Issues In Rural India, Says Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh

New Delhi: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh says his feature film “Bhor” explores the issue of sanitation in rural India through the story of its protagonist who comes from a marginalised community in Bihar. The movie recently made its debut on streaming service MX Player after touring in film festivals such as Cairo International Film Festival, International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Indo – Berlin Film Week and Melbourne India Film Festival, Australia. It revolves around Budhni, a girl from the Musahar community in Bihar who dreams to pursue her education despite her marriage at a young age and how she fights odds to build a toilet. Singh said the film also delivers a commentary on the caste issues in Bihar.

“Bhor deals with one such community called Musahars in Bihar. They are simple people and our story is about how they react to the modern campaign on sanitation and toilets in India. We have continuously made an effort to keep the execution and feel as true as possible, to portray the reality of their lives,” the filmmaker said in a statement. “Bhor”, produced by AK Singh, features an ensemble cast of Nalneesh Neel, Devesh Rajan, Saveri Sree Gaur and Punya Prasun Bajpai. The producer said the film had a very “realistic” story at its heart.

“I don’t have a film background but I’ve always wanted to make a film. I’ve spent my entire childhood in rural areas. I was looking for a script which I’d want to produce and when ‘Bhor’ came to me, it took me to my village… It was a very realistic script and that’s why I wanted to do it,” he added.

