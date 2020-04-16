BHU 2020 Entrance Exam Postponed, Check Details at bhu.ac.in

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has cancelled its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Post Graduation Entrance Exam (PET) due to the extension of the coronavirus lockdown.

The BHU 2020 entrance exams were scheduled to be held from April 26 and May 10. In a notification, issued on the university website – www.bhu.ac.in, the varsity has said the examination officials would announce the fresh date for the exams later.

Students have been advised to frequently visit the portal to see any updates related to the upcoming paper.

Along with the UET and PET exams, the university has also postponed the School Entrance Test (SET) which was to be held from May 1 to May 6.

Schedule for the exams would be soon released on the official website – www.bhu.ac.in.

BHU UET exam is held for admission to undergraduate courses offered by the university in Humanities, Commerce and other undergraduate-level vocational courses.

BHU PET exam is conducted for the post-graduation level course. While the BHU SET exam ensures admission to Central Hindu Boys School and Central Hindu Girls School (K) of the university.

Earlier, the university was to issue BHU UET and PET admit card 2020 from April 19, but due to the extension in entrance exams, a new date for releasing the hall ticket would be announced later on.

