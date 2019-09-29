Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BHU Professor, Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Sent on Compulsory Retirement

Woman students had accused Prof Shai Kumar Chaube of sexual misconduct during an excursion to Bhubaneswar-Puri in Odisha in October last year. They had accused him of passing vulgar comments and also making obscene gestures during their tour.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BHU Professor, Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Sent on Compulsory Retirement
A picture of the campus of Banaras Hindu University (Wikipedia)

Varanasi: A BHU professor, who was accused of sexual misconduct by some students and was suspended last year, has been sent on compulsory retirement, sources said on Sunday.

They said the decision to retire Prof Shai Kumar Chaube of the university's Zoology Department was taken during an executive council meeting, chaired by vice chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, in Delhi on Friday.

Woman students had accused Chaube of sexual misconduct during an excursion to Bhubaneswar-Puri in Odisha in October last year. They had accused him of passing vulgar comments and also making obscene gestures during their tour.

The accused professor was suspended in October last year on the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against him by some students of his department.

In June, however, the BHU executive council, the highest-decision-making body of the varsity, revoked his suspension even though it censured and restricted him for taking academic classes. But he returned to taking classes earlier this month which triggered protests, a student had said.

As the protest was reported, the National Commission for Women had on September 16 sought an action taken report from the Banaras Hindu University. The women's panel had also sought a report from the university's internal complaints committee (ICC).

The students had called off their strike after the BHU V-C assured them that the matter would be reconsidered and referred back to the executive council for a review.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram