BHU Professor, Found Guilty of Sexual Harassment, Sent On Long Leave After Protests by Students
After assurance from the Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor that the matter would be referred back to the executive council for a review, the students called off their protest.
Students of Banaras Hindu University(BHU) protest in campus against reinstatement of suspended Prof SK Chaube. (Twitter/@ANI)
Varanasi: BHU students protesting against the reinstatement of a professor found guilty of sexually harassing women students called off their agitation on Sunday night after authorities assured that the matter would be reviewed.
The students were protesting since Saturday evening, demanding that the professor be punished.
After assurance from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor that the matter would be reconsidered and referred back to the executive council for a review, the students called off their protest, according to a press release.
"The complaint against Prof S K Chaube, Department of Zoology, by some students of the department were inquired into by the Complaints Committee.The report of the committee was considered by the executive council and a punishment was imposed on him.
"However, on the recommendation of the matter, it has been decided to refer it back again to the executive council for a review of its decision," the BHU release said.
"Till the time, the executive council reconsiders it, Prof S K Chaube is directed to proceed on long leave," it said.
Female students had filed a complaint with the administration in October 2018 that Chaube, a professor of the Zoology department, had sexually harassed them by passing vulgar comments and making uncomfortable gestures while on a study tour to Konark Sun Temple and the Nandankanan zoological park in Odisha.
The administration took cognisance of the complaint, and VC Bhatnagar ordered an internal probe as well as an investigation by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of the varsity. The professor was found guilty and as a result, suspended.
In June, the BHU executive council, the highest decision-making body of the varsity, revoked the suspension of Chaube, however, it censured and restricted him for taking academic classes.
Chaube returned to taking classes a few days ago, triggering protests, a student said.
In order to ensure prevention of sexual harassment, the university has already circulated guidelines framed under the Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employee and Students in Higher Educational Institutions Act, the release said.
It will be re-circulated for displaying it on the notice board of each department, it said.
