Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BHU Professor Given Compulsory Retirement for Sexual Harassment, Body-shaming Students

A decision to this effect was taken at an Executive Council meeting held in New Delhi over the weekend. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar.

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BHU Professor Given Compulsory Retirement for Sexual Harassment, Body-shaming Students
Students of Banaras Hindu University(BHU) protest in campus against reinstatement of suspended Prof SK Chaube. (Twitter/@ANI)

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Professor S.K. Chaube, who has been found guilty of body shaming students and making lewd comments, has been given compulsory retirement.

A decision to this effect was taken at an Executive Council meeting held in New Delhi over the weekend.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar. However, BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh said that no official confirmation was received by the administration.

The incident came to light after some female students had complained that during a tour to Pune in October 2018, Chaube had body-shamed some of them and also passed lewd comments. They lodged a complaint against the professor after returning from the tour.

Chaube was suspended following the complaint and the Vice-Chancellor asked the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to look into the matter.

In June, the Executive Council revoked Chaube's suspension with a censure that he cannot take up any future assignments.

In protest against his reinstatement, students staged a sit-in stir at BHU's main gate and took out a march on the campus on September 14, demanding his ouster.

They ended their protest the following day after a delegation of the agitating students called on the Vice-Chancellor, and the varsity administration decided to refer the matter to the Executive Council for reconsideration.

Chaube was also asked to proceed on long leave.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram