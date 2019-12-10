Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BHU Professor, Whose Selection as Sanskrit Teacher Led to Protests, Quits Department, Joins Arts Faculty

BHU students have been staging protests against the appointment of Feroze Khan, a Muslim professor, to the Sanskrit Department. On Monday they even threatened a fast unto death.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 10, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
BHU Professor, Whose Selection as Sanskrit Teacher Led to Protests, Quits Department, Joins Arts Faculty
File photo of BHU campus.

BHU professor Feroze Khan, whose appointment as a teacher of Sanskrit led to protests by some university students, resigned from his post at the SVDV Department and joined the Arts Faculty, BHU sources said on Tuesday.

News18 sources had earlier suggested that Khan would either join the department of Arts or Ayurverda.

A PTI report quoted Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) Department Dean Bindeswari Prasad Mishra as saying that Khan has joined the Arts Faculty of the university. The appointment of a Muslim assistant professor in the Sanskrit faculty had irked a group of students, including the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Several are said to have also attacked and hurled abuses at a Dalit Professor on Monday, who is said to have been a sympathiser of Professor Khan. The Dalit professor has lodged a formal complaint with the Vice Chancellor and a former HOD who he alleged was behind the students protests and attack on him.

“One teacher has been misleading and provoking the students against me which ultimately led to the attack. I have named all the students involved in this in my formal complaint to the VC,” the Dalit professor said.

The BHU authorities had confirmed the Feroze Khan’s selection in two departments. “Total of nine appointment letters were issued by BHU on Monday, out of which two from different departments were issued to Feroze Khan. Now it is his choice in which departments he joins,” BHU spokesperson Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters.

The protesting students had also written to the VC saying that the varsity’s founder, late Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, considered the Sanskrit faculty as the heart of the University. The students had termed the appointment as a 'conspiracy' and said that the selection of a 'non-Hindu' was against the soul and spirit of the institution.

"Only a Hindu can teach us our religion. Feroze Khan is free to teach Sanskrit language elsewhere," the students had insisted.

(With PTI inputs)

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

