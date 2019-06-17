Take the pledge to vote

BHU Result 2019: UG, PG Courses Entrance Result Declared at bhuonline.in, Check via Direct Links

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) published the UET and PET results on June 16 at its official website www.bhuonline.in.

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
BHU Result 2019: UG, PG Courses Entrance Result Declared at bhuonline.in, Check via Direct Links
BHU Result 2019| The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) released the BHU Result 2019 for undergraduate and postgraduate entrance examinations on June 16 at its official website www.bhuonline.in.

BHU had published the BHU UET and PET results for UG and PG courses respectively. The BHU UET Result 2019 was declared for B.Com, B.Sc (Maths, Agriculture, Bio) streams, the result for PG was declared for all courses except the MPA , MFA and M.PEd courses. The central varsity has also hosted a separate online BHU Result 2019 window and its URL is given below, click on it and enter your roll number and date of birth for checking marks scored in the BHU 2019 entrance examination: BHU UET Result 2019, BHU PET Result 2019.

According to information available on BHU’s homepage, counselling will take place from July 4 and the card for participating in the same will be issued online soon to the qualifying candidates. Further, hostel allotment for the academic session 2019-20 is to be done on the basis of a Composite Merit [100 point scale].

Here we have listed simple steps for checking the BHU Result 2019 on its website-

Steps to download BHU UET-PET Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the Banaras Hindu University’s official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2- On the homepage, there is a moving notification titled BHU Result 2019 declared, click on it

Step 3- Select your desired BHU UET Result 2019 or BHU PET Result 2019 online window

Step 4- Enter your exam credential and submit them

Step 5- The BHU Result 2019 for selected course will appear on the screen

Step 6- Take a printout of BHU UET-PET Result 2019 for future reference

Earlier, BHU announced the school result for classes 6, 9 and 11. Besides this, on June 4, the BHU UET Answer Key 2019 and BHU PET Answer Key 2019 were released.

