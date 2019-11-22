BHU Sanskrit Department Reopens After Days of Protests Over Muslim Teacher's Appointment

Varanasi: The Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has reopened, the university announced, after days of protests by a section of students over the appointment of a Muslim professor at the department.

"The Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan, Banaras Hindu University, has reopened," a tweet by the university said on Thursday.

A section of students have been demonstrating against Feroze Khan's appointment at the department. Although the BHU has backed him, Khan has been unable to take classes. The protesters say

only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the university in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

