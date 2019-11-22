BHU Sanskrit Department Reopens After Days of Protests Over Muslim Teacher's Appointment
A section of students have been demonstrating against Feroze Khan's appointment at the department. Although the BHU has backed him, Khan has been unable to take classes.
File photo of BHU campus.
Varanasi: The Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has reopened, the university announced, after days of protests by a section of students over the appointment of a Muslim professor at the department.
"The Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan, Banaras Hindu University, has reopened," a tweet by the university said on Thursday.
A section of students have been demonstrating against Feroze Khan's appointment at the department. Although the BHU has backed him, Khan has been unable to take classes. The protesters say
only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the university in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran, Says All Makes Sense Now
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1
- After Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh is Now Planning to Legalize Cannabis in the State