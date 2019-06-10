BHU SET Result 2019: Banaras Hindu University Declares Class 9, 11 Results at bhuonline.in
Banaras Hindu University declares BHU SET Result 2019 for Class 9, 11 on at bhuonline.in. The Banaras Hindu University School Entrance Test Exam (BHU SET 2019) was held in April.
Image for representation only.
BHU SET Result 2019 | The Banaras Hindu University has published the result of the entrance examination held for admission into class 9 and 11 today (June 10).
The BHU SET Result 2019 or BHU CHS Result 2019 was uploaded by the University on its official website bhuonline.in in PDF format. The Banaras Hindu University School Entrance Test Exam (BHU SET 2019) was held in April. On passing the document verification phase of counseling rounds the shortlisted candidates will get enrolled in class 9, 11 at Central Hindu Girls School and Central Hindu Boys School for the academic year 2019-2020.
The BHU SET 2019 Result for both the classes can also be downloaded through these direct URLs:
BHU CHS Class 9 Result 2019: bhuonline.in/pdfs/IX-SET-girls.pdf,
BHU CHS Class 11 Result 2019: bhuonline.in/pdfs/XI-SET-Arts-Commerce-girls.pdf
How to download BHU SET Result 2019
To participate in BHU Central Hindu Schools’ admission processes, all exam takers need to take a printout of their scorecard and counseling schedule. Below are steps for downloading BHU SET Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit Banaras Hindu University’s official website / click the direct link and select the desired BHU class 9, 11 result
Step 2: On BHU’s homepage, spot BHU SET Result 2019 tab
Step 3: Click it and enter your User ID, password
Step 4: Choose your class of examination
Step 5: The BHU SET Result 2019 of class 9, 11 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.
According to an official circular released by the Banaras Hindu University, counseling rounds for granting admission to BHU CHS Class 9 and BHU CHS Class 11 will take place from June 21 to June 27.
