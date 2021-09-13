BHU Student Caught Writing NEET Exam For Another Person in Varanasi, Arrested

A Banaras Hindu University student was arrested for allegedly appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for someone else from Varanasi on Sunday. The crime branch team of the Varanasi Commissionerate arrested the girl when she was writing the NEET examination from a centre in Varanasi.

According to the Varanasi Commissionerate, this is the first such arrest in the city. “The arrested student is a second-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student of the Banaras Hindu University and she was impersonating someone else in the NEET examination,” said a police officer, who is deployed at the Varanasi crime branch.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said, “A team consisting of officers of crime branch was formed to nab the members of solver gang active in the city. We had inputs that members of the solver gang would be appearing in the NEET examination.”

“The girl was detained from a NEET centre in the Sarnath area of the city. During questioning the girl confessed to the crime branch officials that she was writing the examination on behalf of someone else,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the girl also told the officers, during the questioning, that she was paid an amount of Rs five lakhs to appear on behalf of someone else in the NEET 2021 examination.

“The girl is being questioned and her mobile phone has been seized to identify and arrest other members of the solver gang,” said a police officer part of the crime branch.

NEET examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On Sunday, the NEET examination was held in 53 centres in Varanasi and around 30,000 students appeared for it. The examination centres took proper care of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) guidelines to examine the centre. According to a NEET official, 12 examinees were sitting in one room.

