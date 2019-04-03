English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BHU Student Shot Dead on Campus by Bike-borne Men, Police Arrest Four
Gaurav sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Representative image.
Varanasi: A Banaras Hindu University student was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants in front of his hostel in the campus, police said Tuesday.
The incident occurred Tuesday evening, when Gaurav Singh, pursuing his masters in the university and residing in its Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel in the campus was standing outside his hostel, talking to his friends.
Some unidentified, motorcycle-borne persons came there and opened fire at him, said a police official, adding the assailants fled the spot.
Gaurav sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.
The police perused the CCTV footage and launched a manhunt to apprehend the criminals. Four people have been arrested till now and the murder was a case of personal enmity, the police said.
