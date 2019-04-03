LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BHU Student Shot Dead on Campus by Bike-borne Men, Police Arrest Four

Gaurav sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed to his injuries.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BHU Student Shot Dead on Campus by Bike-borne Men, Police Arrest Four
Representative image.
Loading...
Varanasi: A Banaras Hindu University student was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants in front of his hostel in the campus, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening, when Gaurav Singh, pursuing his masters in the university and residing in its Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel in the campus was standing outside his hostel, talking to his friends.

Some unidentified, motorcycle-borne persons came there and opened fire at him, said a police official, adding the assailants fled the spot.

Gaurav sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The police perused the CCTV footage and launched a manhunt to apprehend the criminals. Four people have been arrested till now and the murder was a case of personal enmity, the police said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram