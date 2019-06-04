Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Banaras Hindu University Releases BHU UET/ PET Answer Key 2019 for Undergraduates at bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University declares BHU UET/ PET Answer Key 2019 for undergraduates today on the official website bhuonline.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Banaras Hindu University Releases BHU UET/ PET Answer Key 2019 for Undergraduates at bhuonline.in
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
BHU UET/ PET 2019 Answer Key Released | The Banaras Hindu University has released BHU UET Answer Key 2019 for undergraduate and BHU PET Answer Key 2019 for postgraduate examinations today, June 4 (Tuesday) on its official website bhuonline.in

Both, the BHU UET Answer Key 2019 and BHU PET Answer Key 2019 are also made available for download on the exam convener the Banaras Hindu University’s webpage. The official BHU UET/ PET 2019 Answer Key helps candidates to know their expected marks and decide if there is any scope of challenge in it. Any objection in the released BHU UET Answer Key 2019, BHU PET Answer Key 2019 can be raised and submitted in proper format within three days.

According to a media report, the BHU UET Answer Key 2019 was announced for these UG B.P.Ed, BFA, BPA and PG courses -MPA, M.P.Ed, MFA courses.

BHU Answer Keys: Steps to download your BHU UET Answer Key 2019, BHU PET Answer Key 2019

Step 1-Visit the Banaras Hindu University’s official website bhuonline.in
Step 2- On homepage, click the tab reading download BHU Answer Keys
Step 3- On the new window, select your UG or PG level
Step 4- Enter the required details
Step 5- The BHU UET Answer Key 2019, BHU PET Answer Key 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and check how many of your marked answers are correct. The downloaded BHU UET/PET Answer Key 2019 will list all questions with your marked answers and the officially correct answers. As per, the BHU marking scheme, for each correct answer candidate will be awarded 3 marks, each incorrect response leads to deduction of one mark and non-attempted question fetches no marks.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram