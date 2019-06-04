English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Banaras Hindu University Releases BHU UET/ PET Answer Key 2019 for Undergraduates at bhuonline.in
Banaras Hindu University declares BHU UET/ PET Answer Key 2019 for undergraduates today on the official website bhuonline.in
Image for representation only. (PTI)
BHU UET/ PET 2019 Answer Key Released | The Banaras Hindu University has released BHU UET Answer Key 2019 for undergraduate and BHU PET Answer Key 2019 for postgraduate examinations today, June 4 (Tuesday) on its official website bhuonline.in
Both, the BHU UET Answer Key 2019 and BHU PET Answer Key 2019 are also made available for download on the exam convener the Banaras Hindu University’s webpage. The official BHU UET/ PET 2019 Answer Key helps candidates to know their expected marks and decide if there is any scope of challenge in it. Any objection in the released BHU UET Answer Key 2019, BHU PET Answer Key 2019 can be raised and submitted in proper format within three days.
According to a media report, the BHU UET Answer Key 2019 was announced for these UG B.P.Ed, BFA, BPA and PG courses -MPA, M.P.Ed, MFA courses.
BHU Answer Keys: Steps to download your BHU UET Answer Key 2019, BHU PET Answer Key 2019
Step 1-Visit the Banaras Hindu University’s official website bhuonline.in
Step 2- On homepage, click the tab reading download BHU Answer Keys
Step 3- On the new window, select your UG or PG level
Step 4- Enter the required details
Step 5- The BHU UET Answer Key 2019, BHU PET Answer Key 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout and check how many of your marked answers are correct. The downloaded BHU UET/PET Answer Key 2019 will list all questions with your marked answers and the officially correct answers. As per, the BHU marking scheme, for each correct answer candidate will be awarded 3 marks, each incorrect response leads to deduction of one mark and non-attempted question fetches no marks.
