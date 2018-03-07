BHU Violence: Judicial Probe Gives Clean Chit to Vice Chancellor GC Tripathi

Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor GC Tripathi who was criticised for the way he handled the students' agitation, against “unsafe campus”, has been given a clean chit in a judicial probe.The judicial commission was headed by the former Allahabad High Court judge VK Dikshit and was appointed by Tripathi. The panel also found that BHU violence was “politically motivated” to coincide with "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.”Modi was in his constituency Varanasi on September 22 to inaugurate some projects, including the Mahamana Express. The report is with the University and has been shared with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Commission for Women (NCW) and the HRD Ministry.The report talks in detail about the events leading to the violence in the campus and said the situation escalated due to political motivation. It mentions that the protest would not have turned violent had the anti-social elements and political parties not been present on the campus. The report also names AAP leader Sanjay Singh, AISA leader Sunil Yadav and former JNU student Mrityunjay Singh as those who provoked the students.The judicial commission has further questioned CM Yogi Adityanath’s government for not taking immediate action. The report says, “It is evident that the police had got the complaint through university officials but the police did not take quick action and the matter went out of hand. If the police had acted in time the violence could have been controlled to some extent.”He further questions the administration for not putting their representatives on campus on September 23, the day the agitation grew violent. Some cooperation from the district administration with the university which was repeatedly requesting for assistance and protection could have avoided the violence on campus.In September last year, a student of BHU was harassed. They took the matter with the university administration and presented a 12 point demand. The report says that “The people who were unhappy with Tripathi and was nearing the end of his term did not want his tenure to be renewed.”