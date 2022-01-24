Bhubaneswar: After Police Action, Tension Prevails at JSW Mega Steel Plant Site

Amid protests over rehabilitation and compensation and the subsequent police action, tension prevails at the site of the Jindal Steel Works’ (JSW) mega steel plant at Dhinkia area of Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal plans to set up a 13.2MTPA steel plant at Dhinkia with an investment of Rs 55,000 crore.

The state government identified the land and began the acquisition, however, tension began as villagers protested against the eviction of betel vine plantations from the plot on January 15. This led to lathicharge by police, in which 30 people were injured.

The Orissa high court then asked the state’s home department to submit a status report on the ground situation, based on a public interest litigation (PIL) by a committee comprising a retired judge of the high court, social activists and members of the civil society into the police atrocities. The next hearing is scheduled on January 31.

“The government and district administration should come forward and discuss the problems,” said Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida.

“We are labour class. We have no source of income and used the land for betel vine plantations. We demand compensation and rehabilitation against our plots," said a villager.

Choudhury Pragyananda Das, tehsildar, Erasama, said, “We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Political leaders and even the governor, Prof Ganeshi Lal, have visited the site, demanding withdrawal of police force.

Samir Mohanty, president, state BJP, said, “We need industry, but it should be set up with the consent of people. Applying force does not help. The project should be developed with the support of people, not police.”

Niranjan Pattnaik, president, Odisha PCC, said, “We are in favour of industrialization, but we are against police atrocities.”

“Before setting up a mega project, the government and local administration should create an amicable environment,” said CPIM Leader Janardan Pati.

