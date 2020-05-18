INDIA

Bhubaneswar Declared Covid-19 Free Zone as All 48 Patients Recover

Security personnel stand guard during the lockdown in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. (PTI File)

The last batch of three patients were among the states total 57 cases declared as COVID-19 cured patients on Monday.

Chitwan Kaur
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Monday become coronavirus free with the recovery of all the 48 COVID-19 patients in the city, an official said.

Bhubaneswar, which reported the states first COVID-19 case on March 15 and Odisha's first corona fatality on April 6 was declared as free from the highly infectious disease, the official said.

Of the 50 cases reported from the city, 48 have recovered and two persons died .

Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of COVID-19, a health department statement said.

Of the 57 persons declared as recovered from the disease, 40 patients are from Ganjam district, 5 from

Jagatsinghpur, 4 from Mayurbhanj, 3 from Bhubaneswar, 2 from Bolangir and one each from Sundergarh, Balasore and Kendrapara.

With this, the total number of patients so far recovered from the disease increased to 277 out of the 876 COVID-19 cases. Four persons have so far died due to COVID-19.

As many as 48 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday, officials said.

Earlier, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts were also declared coronavirus free. The COVID-19 cases have been reported from 23 of the states 30 districts, officials said.

